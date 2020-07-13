An elderly man killed his sleeping wife by smashing her head with a hammer at a village in Bankura and then tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide. Forty-eight year-old Durga Bauri of Mouchura village within the Onda Police Station limits was attacked by her husband while she was sleeping last night.

Sixty two year-old Nitai Bauri, Durga’s husband, apparently sneaked into the room with a hammer and started hitting Durga on the head repeatedly and quickly vanished from the scene.

However their married daughter who had come to visit her parents yesterday witnessed her father leaving the room. Her screams alerted the neighbour and in a few minutes they assembled before Durga’s house. Then they managed to shift Durga to Onda hospital where she was declared ‘brought dead.’

The villagers informed the police and a hunt for Nitai begun but he couldn’t be traced. Today morning, Nitai was found lying in a gasping state beside some fields and an empty can of pesticide was recovered from him.

He was shifted to the same hospital where his condition was stated to be critical. The police however was yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.