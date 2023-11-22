Elderly couple found dead in Anandapur

Bodies of an elderly couple were discovered at their residence in Anandapur, Kolkata, today. The police suspect the wife was first murdered by her husband, who then leapt from the fourth floor of their residence. The couple’s lifeless bodies were recovered from their flat in Anandapur after locals heard a commotion and rushed out.

The authorities found 75- year-old Amulya Samaddar had jumped from the fourth floor, following the alleged murder of his wife. The investigation reveals that the deceased wife, Gita Samaddar, 63, had been ailing for the past decade, battling various health issues, including recent cardiac problems.

She was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday due to deteriorating health. The police suspect financial strain and the burden of medical expenses could have driven the husband to commit the act. Gita’s body displayed signs of assault, hinting at a possible struggle before her tragic demise.

The couple lived alone, and while initial speculation suggests a tragic end, the police are delving deeper into the case to ascertain if there are any hidden motives or external factors at play