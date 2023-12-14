EHTTHOA informs police, admin about constant tussle between local drivers and drivers from Siliguri

Tourists, who have recently witnessed clashes between local drivers and drivers from Siliguri, are apprehending law and order problem in Darjeeling, the Queen of Hills. The Eastern Himalaya Travel and Tour Operators Association (EHTTHOA) has informed the matter to the police and administration to look into the matter.

The rift between drivers as well as travel operators in the Hills and the plains began a few years back in several spots in Darjeeling. Recently the problem has began in Darjeeling again and the same problem has started at several tourists spots in Kalimpong recently. Due to the rifts among drivers in the Hills and the plains, tourists are being harassed during their journey in several spots in Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Tourists, who have hired cars from Siliguri and planned to visit several spots, are being allegedly prevented indirectly from site seeing. Local drivers have been demanding that tourists would hire cars from local drivers as well as travel operators after reaching Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Tourists, who generally visit Darjeeling and Kalimpong in an organised manner, prefer to hire cars from Bagdogra and New Jalpaiguri Station in Siliguri.

The EHTTOA president Debashis Maitra alleged that local drivers and syndicates were threatening drivers not to ply vehicles coming from Siliguri. “The transport issue has created a challenging environment for operators and drivers, disrupting the seamless flow of vehicles and impacting the livelihoods of those involved in the industry.

The reported threats from local drivers and syndicates have created an atmosphere of fear among operators arriving from Siliguri,” Mr Maitra added. “We have informed the police. But the police have asked to settle the matter through dialogue. We have decided to inform about the matter to Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Chief Anit Thapa, “ he added.