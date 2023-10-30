ED very close to nabbing other masterminds in ration distribution scam: Sukanta Majumdar

The Trinamul Congress-led government in Bengal is desperately attempting to erase evidence of the ration distribution scam, but they are likely to fail, said BJP state president and MP Sukanta Majumdar today.

He made these remarks while participating in the BJP-organised “Amrit Kalash Yatra,” which began at College Square. Mr Majumdar mentioned that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has set up an extensive network to pursue the investigation into the ration distribution scam, and other masterminds will be apprehended soon.

He added: “Attempts are being made to destroy evidence, but digital signatures are in place, so these efforts might not prove very fruitful.” The state BJP president, Sukanta Majumdar, and MP Dilip Ghosh led the march. This event is part of the “Amar Mati Amar Desh” initiative. Soil has been collected from various blocks, and participants from different parts of the state will be heading to Delhi with this soil.

They intend to use this soil to create the “Amrit Udyan” at Delhi’s National War Memorial. Numerous former and current state BJP leaders, including Dilip Ghosh, Rahul Sinha, Sukanta Majumdar, and Agnimitra Paul, are part of this procession, and their ultimate destination is Delhi.

The participants will carry pots containing the soil to Delhi, collected from various parts of the state. On 31 October in memory of Sardar Ballabhbhai Patel, they will deposit this soil, and the “Amrit Udyan” will be established there. Mr Majumdar said: “We collected soil from different villages and blocks, and today it has arrived in Kolkata.

The sacred soil of West Bengal, which includes the soil of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda, will reach Delhi. This soil will be placed alongside the Path of Duty in Delhi’s National War Memorial.” Rahul Sinha, another BJP leader, emphasised the unity of the entire country, stating that people from all over India will understand that the soil is from their own land, and everyone will have a sense of oneness.

“The purpose of this initiative is aligned with Prime Minister Modi’s vision.” For this reason, the goal is to take the soil-filled “kalash” to the capital city. The leaders were seen carrying symbolic kalash on their heads.

Soil has been collected from various parts of the state, and BJP supporters from different districts have prepared these kalash. Around fifty to sixty dhakis also gathered to play the dhak for this procession