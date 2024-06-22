ED raids at industrialist’s house

A four-member team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the house of industrialist Chandi Kedia in Sishubagan area of Raniganj today.

The ED team, comprising three male and one women officer, arrived in a SUV along with CRPF jawans and entered the house and conducted search operations. Nobody was allowed to enter the house and the search operations were going on till the time of reporting.

The raid of the central agency in the house of an industrialist has created a stir in NSB Road in Raniganj town. The search operations started at 5 am today.

Sources said that the industrial group has a number of factories located in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. The ED raid today is related to some financial transactions in the factory at Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

The SUV drivers said that they have come from Uttar Pradesh. In the past few years the central agencies particularly the Enforcement Department (ED) has become very much active during the NDA rule in the centre.

The search operations have been stopped for a few weeks during the Lok Sabha polls, but with the polls now over the raids by the central agencies have started once again.