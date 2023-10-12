ED quizzes Rujira in school job scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today interrogated Rujira Narula Banerjee, wife of Abhishek Banerjee, CEO of Leaps and Bounds and national general secretary of the ruling Trinamul Congress was quizzed by the central agency.

She was quizzed for around 8 hours. Sources said that besides Mukesh Kumar, the newly-appointed assistant director of ED in West Bengal, a female officer of the ED was also present in the room where Rujira Banerjee’s interrogation was taking place. The entire interrogation process was being video- recorded.

Her interrogation was in connection with her role as a ex-director of the company, which is under the RD lens for its link in the recruitment scam.

Rujira, who was earlier quizzed by the central agency in connection with illegal mining and coal pilferage scam, was today issued sum- mons by the agency allegedly over the company’s assets.Today was the first time that Rujira was interrogated in connection with the recruit- ment scam.

The source also claimed that since the agency was gathering information from the former directors following rebuke from the Calcutta High Court for its lack-adaisical attitude in probe. Rujira was one of the directors like her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Amit Banerjee and Lata Banerjeerespectively.

All of them had been issued summons along with Abhishek Banerjee. While the duo Amit and Lata Banerjee skipped appearance and submitted documents instead, Abhishek Banerjee too had handed over documents to the agency as directed by the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court, yesterday. Rujira was the first from the family to appear before the agency.

Sources in the know claimed that Rujira was interrogated mainly regarding the company, its running and whether any transaction was made to the company’s accounts during her tenure while she was one of the directors.

Mr. Kumar, questioned Rujira Banerjee, in connection with the cash for schooljob case.

Kumar is in-charge of all the money laundering related cases in the state.