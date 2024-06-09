Economic independence through Lakshmir Bhandar transforms lives

A transformative wave of financial independence is sweeping through the rural landscapes of West Bengal, driven by the state’s ambitious Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. This initiative, which provides direct financial assistance to women, has not only empowered them but also significantly uplifted the socio-economic status of countless households, particularly in the Junglelmahal region.

For decades, rural inhabitants like Khandi Hembrom, Lakshmi Soren and Usha Tudu from Nayagram, along with many others from the Junglemahal area faced relentless hardships. Dependence on forest resources, such as sal leaves and dry firewood, barely provided sustenance and often led to conflicts with forest officials.

The introduction of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme has changed this narrative, bringing a new-found sense of security and comfort to their lives.

A comprehensive study by researchers from Raja Narendra Lal Khan Women’s College, under the aegis of Vidyasagar University, sheds light on the profound impact of this scheme. Under the guidance of geography department professor Pravat Kumar Shit, researchers Soumen Bisui and Md Hasanuzzaman have been exploring the socio-economic structure, forest dependence, and livelihoods of Jangalmahal residents. Their findings revealed that 85 per cent of rural women have benefited from the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

“The scheme has significantly boosted the confidence of rural women,” said professor Shit, who has been working on an Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR)-funded project. “With direct financial assistance and free rice through the ration system, the hardships these women endured are now a thing of the past.”

The study indicates that rural households’ monthly expenses have increased by 10-12 per cent, reflecting an improvement in living standards. The per person monthly expenditure on essential needs such as food, health, education and household costs has risen from Rs 1,764 to Rs 1,940, thanks to the financial support provided by the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

Economists compare this impact to the transformative effect of Muhammad Yunus’s Grameen Bank microloans in Bangladesh. Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Banerjee and others note that increasing cash flow in the hands of ordinary people stimulates local markets, benefiting the entire community.

The scheme’s success has also played a pivotal role in the electoral strategy of the Trinamul Congress government. In contrast, the withholding of funds for various rural projects by the BJP, particularly the 100-day work scheme and the housing scheme, has sparked significant discontent among rural residents. About sixty percent of people reported not receiving any money for the 100-day work scheme despite working for 30-35 days over the past two years. Seventy-five per cent of people complained about the central government’s withholding of housing scheme funds.

While the TMC’s initiatives have garnered overwhelming support in rural areas, the urban scenario presents a different picture. The BJP has made significant inroads in urban regions, winning 31 out of 35 wards in Kharagpur, leading in 11 out of 18 wards in Jhargram, and ahead in 16 out of 25 wards in Midnapore.

To replicate its rural success in urban areas, the state government and local administration need to address pressing urban issues such as drainage problems, dilapidated roads and inconsistent water supply. By focusing on these areas, the government can aim for greater success and approval from urban residents, paving the way for a more balanced development across West Bengal.

As the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme continues to transform lives in rural West Bengal, it stands as a testament to the power of targeted social welfare programmes in driving economic independence and empowering women, fostering a brighter and more inclusive future for the state.