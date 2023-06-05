Eastern Railway staff render Yeoman service at Ground Zero

Eastern Railway team provided yeoman service in rescue and restoration work following derailment of Train No. 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Train No. 12864 Sir M Visvesvaraya (Bengaluru) – Howrah Superfast Express near Bahanaga Bazar railway station around 7pm on Friday.

Immediately after the derailment an emergency help desk opened at Howrah station bearing Nos 22933 (railway), 033-26413660 (BSNL). The existing enquiry numbers of Howrah station (BSNL 033- 2640-2241/2242/2243 and railway Nos: 22244, 22255, 22266) were also activated for related enquiry. Immediately after the incident, being a neighboring railway zone, the public relations department of Eastern Railway brought the matter into the notice by intimating the media.

Manish Jain, divisional railway manager and all branch officers of Howrah division continuously monitored the situation and made elaborate arrangement at Howrah station for taking care of the affected passengers arriving at Howrah with a medical booth, ambulance, first-aid facilities with doctors at PF 8 of Howrah station; coordination with state medical hospital,

Howrah for admission; food packets and water were kept ready for distribution; announcement at PF by RPF and commercial team with public address system for localised announcement regarding availability of facilities provided and guidance; availability of e-wheel chair, wheel chair ,stretcher at PF 8 was ensured; May I Help You booth opened; provision of connecting train for main and chord line for evacuation of passenger; free entry of taxis in cab entry zone.

Approximately, 500 passengers and 50 patients were treated by the ER medical team. As directed by Amar Prakash Dwivedi, general manager/ Eastern Railway, principal chief medical director has sent a team of doctors, 9 from BR Singh Hospital, 3 from Liluah Railway Hospital and 5 from Howrah Orthopaedic Hospital along with nursing and paramedical staff proceeded to the accident site for treatment of the injured.

The security department of Eastern Railway was also sensitized. A team of 124 RPF staff from Eastern Railway had reached the spot and another 100 staff joined afterwards for rescue operations.