The Nabanna march by CPIM’s youth wing DYFI on Thursday created a huge ruckus as many protestors baffled the police and reached in front of the West Bengal secretariat. Four DYFI members have been reportedly detained.

DYFI had called for the Nabanna expedition to demand jobs and education for all from the TMC-led West Bengal government. However, the route for the rally was undecided till late on Wednesday.

As a result, the march witnessed disorder from the very beginning. It started when a few DYFI member reached Nabanna before the scheduled time and started sloganeering, reported Bengali news portal The Wall.

The protestors reportedly tried to make their way inside Nabanna when the deployed police stopped them, leading to a massive confrontation. All the DYFI members were arrested from the spot.

Demanding resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the protestors tried to hand over a release order to her at Nabanna.

Meanwhile, the main programme called by DYFI and several other youth wings of the Left Front parties will see rallies from central Kolkata’s College Street to Howrah’s Nabanna at the other side of the river Hooghly.

The organisers have threatened that they would not shy away from confronting the police if they are stopped midway. On the other hand, the police is believed to have taken all the necessary action to avoid tension.

The police has barricaded six entry points of Howrah – Howrah Rail Museum, Banstala Ghat, Fersore Road, Mallik Fatak, Betar Mor and Lakshminarayan Tala. Water cannons have been placed at these locations, including drone surveillance over the Howrah Bridge.

Reportedly, the police has allowed the protestors to march till only Dufferin Road in Kolkata. However, DYFI and other involving parties have paid no heed to the security officials and given a clarion call to reach Nabanna by hook or crook.