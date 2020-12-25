After a huge success in the first few rounds of ‘Duare Sarkar’, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to send celebrities at the district levels to attract young voters ahead of the 2021 Assembly Elections.

‘Duare Sarkar’, a mega outreach programme by West Bengal government to deliver schemes at the doorstep of citizens, has persuaded the governing party think-tank that going local and building personal contact with the electorate will fetch benefits.

Thus, the West Bengal’s governing party has decided to send some of its celebrity politicians to take part in Townhall-type events in various districts, where the audience will comprise mostly of voters between the age of 25 and 35.

According to a report by Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has shortlisted Dev, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan, Bratya Basu, Prasun Banerjee, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Derek O’Brien and Mahua Moitra.

Dev, Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan are Tollywood superstars and possess a great range of influence among the semi-urban and rural youngsters of West Bengal.

Shukla and Banerjee, former cricketer and footballer respectively, are eminent sports personalities. Both have represented Bengal in national level and have also played at the international arena.

Basu, O’Brien and Moitra are considered the intellectuals among the lot. While the former quiz-master is TMC’s de facto leader at the Rajya Sabha, Krishnanagar lawmaker Moitra has been quite a sensation with her fiery speeches at Lok Sabha. Basu is one of the most prominent faces of Bengali theatre and is widely respected.

The party has already asked for dates and a few of them have confirmed their presence. However, the dates and other information are yet to be released by the Kalighat-headquartered party.

Reportedly, TMC would aim to target youths, who consider themselves “apolitical” and prefer to stay away from the field of politics. They would be made aware about the importance of having a political understanding for their and the society’s better future.