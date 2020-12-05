Amid Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) ‘Duare Sarkar’ and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Aar Noy Anyay’ programmes, violence between the cadres and workers of both the parties has rocked West Bengal’s Asansol on Saturday.

At Barabani in Asansol, BJP called for a rally under the banner ‘Aar Noy Anyay’ – an outreach programme to campaign against TMC. Local leaders of the saffron party have claimed that the TMC-backed miscreants attacked the rally with bombs and fired shots at them.

Two BJP workers have been wounded by bullet shots and were taken to local hospital. The hindutva party has also accused the attackers of burning the motorcycles of its cadres.

TMC, on the other hand, has refuted the allegations and said that BJP had attacked its ‘Duare Sarkar’ event. The Barabani leadership of West Bengal’s governning party has claimed that BJP’s rally had barged into its camp.

TMC claims that to stop local people from availing the benefits of ‘Duare Sarkar’- a mega outreach programme to deliver governement schemes at the doorstep of citizens – BJP launched the attack.

According to a report in Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin, local TMC leader Asit Singh has alleged that BJP brought outsiders from Jharkhand to commit violence. TMC also claimed that the vehicles that were burned belonged to its workers.

Reportedly, law and order in the region was restored after police took control. Large battalions of police force had to be deployed contain the situation.

Meanwhile, political violence throughout West Bengal ahead of the Assembly Elections next year has been a major concern.

Opposition parties like the BJP, CPIM and Congress have, time and again, blamed the TMC government for failing to maintain the law and order situation in the election-bound state.

It has also been revealed by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data that in terms of political violence and killings, West Bengal stands top among all the Indian states.