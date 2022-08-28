Drama outside venue of BJP MP’s meet

A drama unfolded outside of ICCR auditorium this evening while BJP MP Prakash Javadekar addressed a gathering inside the packed auditorium.

A youth Abhijit Naha, claiming himself to be a BJP youth leader, caught hold of another person Sabyasachi Chowdhury and physically assaulted him on the grounds that the latter was duping people by claiming himself to be a CBI officer and tarnishing image of the party. Mr Chowdhury, who claimed himself to be a lawyer, denied the charges and said he was being maligned and had come to the venue to meet BJP Bengal spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya on his invitation. BJP workers however later stopped the scuffle and brought the situation under control.