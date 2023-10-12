Draconian laws being brought in through back door: CM

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has asked for close scrutiny of the draft of the proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita prepared by the Union Home Ministry to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act and ensure that no Draconian laws are being brought in through subterfuge.

Miss Banerjee said her colleagues in Parliament will raise these issues in the Parliamentary Standing Committee when the proposed laws are discussed.

Laws should be improved in the light of experiences, but colonial authoritarianism should not be allowed to enter through the back door she remarked.

Miss Banerjee tweeted “Have been reading the drafts prepared by the Union Home Ministry to substitute the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indi- an Evidences Act. Stunned to find that there is serious attempt to quietly introduce very harsh and draconian anti citizen provisions in these efforts.

“Earlier there was Sedition Law, now in the name of withdrawing those provisions, they are introducing more severe and arbitrary measures in the proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which can affect citizens more gravely.” She further tweeted “ The current

Acts should be decolonized not only in form but also in spirit. Urge the jurists and public activists of the country to study these drafts seriously for democratic contributions in the realm of the criminal justice system. My colleagues in the Parliament will raise these issues at the Standing Committee when these will be deliberated. Laws need to be improved in the light of experiences, but colonial authoritarianism should not be allowed to have backdoor entry at Delhi.”