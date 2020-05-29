Doctors came down to stand beside thousands of super cyclone-ravaged hungry villagers of Sundarbans. Liver Foundation, a trustrun hospital for liver disease at Sonarpur, has started to distribute cooked meals every day to around 2,000 villagers who have lost their all belongings during Amphan on 20 May evening through community kitchens.

Dr Abhijit Chowdhury, head of hepatology department at SSKM Hospital and a member of the Global Advisory Board (GAB) formed by the chief minister Miss Banerjee to coordinate with state government for prevention and control of Covid-19 outbreak in Bengal, said, “Thousands of villagers are homeless losing all their belongings in remote areas of Sundarbans. Our Liver Foundation has decided to distribute cooked meals to these hapless hungry people.”

Dr Chowdhury who is also the secretary of the foundation said the Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee who is also a member of GAB has also extended his hands of cooperation with this initiative. Dr Partha Mukherjee, project director of the foundation, said that they have set up two community kitchens at Narayanpur in Namkhana block and Siatarampur at GPlot in the Sundarbans area separately to distribute food to around 2,000 villagers daily for about one month.