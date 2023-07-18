Doctor found dead outside girlfriend’s apartment

The body of a doctor was found lying in front of a high-rise apartment in Delhi where his girlfriend resides. The incident occurred on Monday night in the Pragati Maidan police station area.

On receiving the information, a police party arrived at the scene and recovered the body.

The deceased has been identified as Dr. Subhankar Chakraborty. It has been reported that the doctor fell off the 5th floor of a multi-storied building in the Pragati Maidan police station area around 3 am on Monday. Sources said his girlfriend, a resident of Thailand, lived in the building.

It is a known fact that the doctor was married and had children. Sources indicate that he had met the woman while traveling to Thailand. She had recently started renting a flat in the bypass area. Neighbors claim that the doctor began visiting her a couple of months ago. They also mentioned that the woman would leave home every morning and return at night.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the doctor’s fall to determine the cause of his death. The possibility of foul play in the death is not ruled out.

Authorities have already arrested his Thai girlfriend and are questioning her in connection with the incident.

In a separate incident, the Bidhannagar ACJM court ordered the imprisonment of two individuals on the charge of attempting to forcibly send a woman to a rehabilitation center. One of the two accused is her husband.

The incident took place on Thursday morning when an attempt was made to forcefully take the elderly woman to rehab from a house in IA block of Salt Lake. The woman lodged a complaint with the police stating that the rehab center staff beat her and forcibly removed her from the roof of the house to a car.

Subsequently, with the intervention of the police, the elderly woman was taken to Bidhannagar South police station, while her husband and one of his assistants were arrested.

After four days in police custody, the arrested individuals were produced in a court on Monday, and the judge remanded them to judicial custody. Additionally, a rehab worker named Suman Pal was arrested in connection with the incident.