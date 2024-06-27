Logo

Logo

# Bengal

District BJP leader found dead

There was tension in Burdwan town after the body of a BJP district committee leader was recovered from the railway tracks near Shaktigarh this morning.

SNS | Kolkata | June 27, 2024 9:06 am

District BJP leader found dead

Representational Image (Photo: Getty Images)

There was tension in Burdwan town after the body of a BJP district committee leader was recovered from the railway tracks near Shaktigarh this morning.

Subhas Dutta (44) hailed from Hiragachi village in Baikunthapur – 1 panchayat area in East Burdwan. He, according to the family, suddenly had left home for his personal work. He was the district working committee member of the BJP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts