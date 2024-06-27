District BJP leader found dead

There was tension in Burdwan town after the body of a BJP district committee leader was recovered from the railway tracks near Shaktigarh this morning.

Subhas Dutta (44) hailed from Hiragachi village in Baikunthapur – 1 panchayat area in East Burdwan. He, according to the family, suddenly had left home for his personal work. He was the district working committee member of the BJP.

