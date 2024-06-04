Discussions continue as the leaders wait for results

There is a significant political discussion surrounding the possibility of Trinamul Congress regaining its dominance in north Bengal.

As the exit polls seem to have shown a favourable outcome for the NDA, the BJP leaders in north Bengal are confidently getting ready to attend the Lok Sabha polls result counting.

On the other hand, following the instructions of Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of Trinamul Congress, TMC officials held an initial meeting in preparation for the day of counting.

In 2019, the BJP won seven seats in north Bengal, while the Congress only managed to secure one seat and the TMC was unable to maintain its previous seat count.

According to the forecast of exit polls, Nisith Pramanik, the outgoing Union minister of state for home affairs is confident that the BJP will retain all of its seats in 2024. Mr Pramanik has contested LS polls from Cooch Behar.

Addressing the party leaders and workers, the Congress candidate for Maldah (Dakshin) Isha Khan Choudhury said: “Do not be deceived by the media’s exit polls. The media and BJP are using these polls to discourage the coalition, in order to diminish our excitement during the vote counting. These polls do not accurately reflect the true outcome, which will be revealed in the counting on 4th June.”

“At the virtual meeting, a clear message was given by the party high command. Do not be confused, there is a bright future ahead, so be careful when participating in the calculations at the counting halls. The next government will be a coalition government in India,” Mr Choudhury added.