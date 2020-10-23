The inner-conflict and power struggle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in its West Bengal camp have come out in the open again with Dilip Ghosh and Saumitra Khan going against each other this time.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday has dismissed all the districts committees of Yuba Morcha, the party’s youth wing.

Reportedly, what made the move controversial was the fact that Ghosh did not bother to inform the chief of Yuba Morcha, Saumitra Khan.

Even though Ghosh himself had officially made Khan the youth wing chief, the two were believed to be in the middle of a sour relationship with each other. Khan’s selection was more a result of New Delhi’s pressure.

According to reports in Bengali media, instead of TMC turncoat Khan, Midnapore MP Ghosh wanted someone in the Yuba Morcha seat who had been a BJP worker all his life .

Bishnupur MP Khan, meanwhile, had gone on to work on his terms and took a high-handed approach in selecting the members of Yuba Morcha’s district committees.

It is believed that Ghosh’s patience with Khan reached a boiling point after the latter brought three new members, including another TMC-turned-BJP leader Shankudeb Panda, in the saffron party’s youth wing on Thursday.

Like Khan’s selection, the new members were also roped in with official permission from Ghosh. But within hours of the new members’ arrival, Ghosh issued a notice dismissing all the Yuba Morcha committees.

The latest step from Ghosh has enraged Khan, who has taken his complaint to BJP’s central leadership in New Delhi. As per a report carried by Bengali portal The Wall, Khan has allegedly said Ghosh wanted to do everything alone.

“Right from leading the Mahila Morcha to the youth wing to the state party leadership, Dilip Da wants to lead everything alone. If this is what Delhi also wants then be it,” Khan was quoted as saying in the report.