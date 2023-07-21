Didi reacts on Manipur incident

Chief minister and Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said the saffron party does business of violence and atrocities on women on Thursday. She was reacting to the incident in Manipur, where two women were stripped and paraded naked. Reacting sharply to the incident Miss Banerjee said, “It is a shame. Without naming the Prime Minister, she said when he goes to the hills he talks about our democracy.

But he is not democratic at all and believes in a one-party system. A five-member delegation of five MPs went to Manipur yesterday and spoke to the people and the Governor. The Governor had told the delegation that warring factions can be taken to Kolkata and a meeting can be arranged in the presence of Mamata Banerjee to find a solution.

Earlier in the day Miss Banerjee tweeted: “Heartbroken and outraged to witness the horrific video from Manipur showing the brutal treatment of two women by a frenzied mob. No words can express the pain and anguish of witnessing the violence inflicted on marginalized women. This act of barbarism is beyond comprehension and humanity. We must stand united in condemning such inhuman actions by the miscreants and bring justice to the victims.”

