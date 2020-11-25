Fashion designer-turned-BJP leader Agnimitrq Paul has created a storm with her controversial remark that West Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee had asked her supporters to “go and rape for entertainment”.

At an event in East Midnapore, Paul, a leader in BJP’s Mahila Morcha, said, “Didimoni has said, if you feel for it, go and rape. I have failed to give you jobs so go and rape for entertainment. She has said ‘go rape, I’ll compensate’.”

As expected, her statement hasn’t gone down well within the political spectrum of West Bengal, which is gearing up for the Assembly Elections in 2021. Other than the ruling TMC, CPIM has also condemned Paul.

TMC leader Firhad Hakim had asked her to look at Uttar Pradesh. “West Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh. A rape victim’s dead body is burnt there without family’s consent. If she has the courage, let her go and say all this in Yogi Adityanath’s state,” the Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Government of West Bengal and the Mayor of Kolkata said.

Meanwhile, Paul, a celebrity fashion designer in Kolkata, had heated up the political debate with a contentious remark a few weeks earlier as well. She had made astounding claims that the Viswa Bharati University campus was used for “sex-racket”.

“After the sun sets, sex-rackets start at the Viswa Bharati University ground. From cannabis and hashish to other different kinds of drugs, everything is there. That’s why the ground needs to be closed with a wall,” Paul had said.

The wild allegations were refuted by her own party colleague and Birbhum MP, Anupam Hazra. He said, “I was a student of Viswa Bharati. I’ve never heard about any sex-racket over here.

“Who said what about Viswa Bharati, that’s not for me to think. I’ve grown up here. It’s impossible for me to speak ill about Viswa Bharati. For us who have grown up here, Viswa Bharati is the name of our sentiment. At least, I’ve never seen any sex racket here. Whoever has said such things that’s their responsibility,” Hazra added.

However, no one from BJP has tried to clarify anything about Paul’s statement on Tuesday.