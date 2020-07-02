The Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar, took to Twitter to convey that the chief secretary, city commissioner of police and the KMC commissioner, need to submit an action taken report relating to a video that featured human corpses being dragged on the ground by their neck, using tongs at a city crematorium.

The video had created a stir when it went viral last month. It featured decomposed dead bodies being dragged using a hook and lodged at a KMC van.

After it came to light, it was learnt that they were unclaimed bodies that had been lying at the mortuary of the NRS Hospital and were taken to the crematorium at Garia.

However, locals, apprehending that these could be corpses of patients who had contracted the coronavirus, launched a protest, forbidding the persons who had brought the corpses there from cremating them.

The Governor had earlier tweeted that it was shocking to witness how the dead bodies were treated with disrespect by pulling and subsequently chucking them into the motor van.

He tweeted that the National Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of dragging the decomposed dead bodies by the neck, with tongs, outside Garia crematorium, based on a complaint.

“CS, CP, KMC Commissioner @Mamata Official have to submit action taken report in 6 weeks” tweeted the Governor, and tagged chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Governor further tweeted: “all human right violations, police atrocities, corruption would for sure now be dealt according to law”, while warning that severe legal consequences for officials who are acting like political workers, would follow.

He remarked that “democracy is too priceless to be compromised.”