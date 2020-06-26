At a time when Trinamul Congress is preparing for the upcoming 2021 polls, the West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar today tweeted and asked Miss Banerjee to assess the state of affairs to enquire whether an emergency-like situation prevails in the state without a formal one having being imposed.\

The Governor today took to twitter, writing that “dark period of emergency makes us focus on significance of democracy, value of human rights and importance of freedom of media.”

He wrote chief minister Mamata Banerjee must engage into reality check and find “whether there is an emergency like situation without a formal one.”

He went on to add that emergency is destructive of democracy and human values while a democracy cannot flourish without free and fair elections.”Rigging-silent or scientific-is destroyer of democracy.

Awake and rise” wrote the Governor. The comments come after yesterday Miss Banerjee extended the state wide lockdown till 31 July with the prevailing relaxations announced by the state government.

The talks in the political corridors insinuate that the extended lockdown may just be an excuse to delay poll process. Meanwhile, Dhankhar also took a dig at the state government amidst announcements that schools and colleges will remain closed for another month.

He conveyed his earnest appeal to Miss Banerjee to address concern of students in this “urgent scenario” which is “hurting hugely our future-young minds as is evidenced by numerous messages to me.” He questioned, “How can education be in such neglect!” He went on to describe students as “pressure cookers”, saying “if you give huge pressure for long time, it will burst out.”