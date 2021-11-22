Dhankhar seeks official report on HMC (Amendment) Bill from CM

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday sought an official report of debates and relevant details with regard to the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“For taking a call under Article 200 of the Constitution WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought an official report of debates and relevant details as regards Howrah Municipal Corporation(Amendment) Bill, 2021, as inputs are wanting on substance and procedural counts,” tweeted Dhankar from his official Twitter handle.

Dhankar also shared the copy of the notification issued by him on his Twitter handle which read, “It is gathered from the material made available that the same is wanting on several procedural counts. It is expected of those concerned to take all steps in this behalf that are in consonance with the requirements of the laid out procedures, including the West Bengal Secretariat Manual, 2019”.

In addition to the above, the governor also sought, “The Howrah Municipal Corporation Act 1980, in which an amendment is sought to be effected; Complete official report of the debates of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on the Bill; The premise on which it has been indicated under Statement of Objects and Reasons that “there is no financial implication involved in giving effect to the provision of the Bill; Whether any decision,”

“It may be indicated that steps be taken at the earliest with respect to the aforestated so that the process is not delayed, the notification concluded.