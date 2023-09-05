Development of the Sunderbans: A priority for Di

It is raining incessantly and the residents of a Sunderban village are preparing to place sand bags on the banks of the Muri ganga River which flows by their village. These serve as but tresses against water seeping in when the tides swell. “We don’t take any chances. The river has been rising at an alarming rate over the past decades and flooding is a regular occurrence. We regularly monitor the weather reports for cyclone alerts during these times of hot weather because this is when the super storms form in the Bay of Bengal,” says Gouranga Mete of Ghorama- ra Island, which has been eroding day by day due to the increase in water levels. The social worker has been actively participating in governmental and other pro- grams which oversee the work of trying to prevent the dangerous decay of the islands.

According to scientists, the Indian side of the Sun- derbans is undergoing devastation at an almost irreversible rate. “While the islands on the Indian side of the Sunderbans is eroding steadily, interestingly, the islands on the Bangladeshi side of the Sunderbans has been actually increasing in density,” environmental scientist Joydeep Gupta tells The Statesman. He explains that this is due to the pattern of silt formation related to the flow of the rivers which converge in the Sunderbans before disgorging into the sea. One thirds of the Sunderbans fall into the Indian side and three- fourths into the Bangladeshi side.

The Sunderbans, the world’s largest delta, has been a priority for developmental work as far as the West Bengal government is concerned. “Not only is the Sunderbans aWorld

Heritage Site but it is one of the most precious ecosystems of the world,” Bankim Hajra, Sunderbans Development Minister of the West Bengal government, tells The States- man. “Mamata Banerjee has been extremely proactive in trying to preserve and protect the Sunderbans islands from damage.” Hajra points out that one of the most important plans implemented by the Mamata Banerjee government has been the forest plantation drive, especially Mangrove forests.

“The importance of preserving forests of the Mangrove variety cannot be overstated,” Joydeep Gupta tells The Statesman. “Mangroves are the indigenous forests of the Sun- derbans and it serves as a natural buffer against storms and cyclones by absorbing the impact of high winds and water.”

He explains that the devastation caused by cyclones in the past decades is largely due to the unbridled deforestation that has been taking place.

The West Bengal govern- ment’s initiatives to check the trend and attempts at afforestation has gone down well with the locals. There was a time when the residents of this remote region had felt, in the words of a Sunderban villager “neglected.” Says Gouranga Mete, “It was as if the villagers of this vulnerable area were left to fend for themselves. Now, fortunately, things are changing.”

Other than the mangrove reforestation drives, the West Bengal government has ini- tiated public distribution drives specific to the region. “Embankments are strength- ened through the use of sand bags and tarpaulins distributed by the government, which has been very useful and much appreciated,” says Gaurganga Mete.