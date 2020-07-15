TMC Rajya Sabha MP and party’s national spokesperson, Derek O’Brien slammed Prime Minister today for not allowing audit of the PM-Cares Fund, set up to combat Covid19 pandemic.

The MP used a video recording of Narendra Modi, when he was Gujarat’s chief minister, where he lambasted and sought from the then Congress government, an explanation on utilisation of funds.

Amit Mitra, state finance minister said that so far Rs 9,000 crore has been deposited in PMCF but Centre ruled the Fund cannot be audited.

Mitra highlighted the CM Cares Fund set by state government will be audited. O’Brien criticised J P Nadda, BJP’s national president, alleging that he made outrageous remarks against the state government on the death of a BJP MLA from Hemtabad.

He said Nadda should have gone through the autopsy report which concluded the death as suicide, before commenting on the matter.