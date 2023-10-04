Dengue deaths in city; physician files PIL in HC

Two more dengue deaths were reported on Tuesday in the city and its outskirts, south Dum Dum, respectively, raising the unofficial death toll to 50 across the state during this ongoing monsoon season.

A couple of days after the death of a college student on Saturday, Shyamoli Bandyopadhyay, a 58 year old resident of Bangur Shyamaprasad Colony under the South Dum Dum Municipality, died of dengue again in the same municipal area.

According to unconfirmed sources, eight residents in the municipality have died of the vector-borne disease since September. She was suffering from a fever and was admitted to a private hospital in Ultadanga on Monday night. She was tested dengue positive for a few days.

Advertisement

However, the local municipal authority said that she died of cardiac arrest. In another incident, Paresh Shaw of municipal ward number 125 under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) also died of dengue.

With the alarming surge in the number of dengue cases in the city and several other districts, a physician filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court today requesting the court’s intervention to prevent and control the outbreak ravaging the state since June-July.

Rattled by the outbreak, the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, directed the administration to take adequate measures to prevent the vector-borne disease in the state. Miss Banerjee took part in a virtual conference led by the chief secretary, Hari Krishna Dwivedi, at the state secre- tariat in Nabanna on Saturday to take stock of the dengue prevention and con- trol situation.

Miss Banerjee, who has been undergoing treatment at her residence in Kalighat

since the microsurgery she underwent at SSKM Hospital on 24 September, asked Mr Dwivedi and other senior officials, including Narayan Swaroop Nigam, principal secretary in charge of health, so that health workers can do door-to-door surveillance to keep watch on people staying at home who are down with dengue-like symptoms of fever, pain in joints, and vomiting.

According to unconfirmed sources, more than 40,000 dengue cases, including 45 deaths, have been reported so far in the state during this ongoing monsoon season.

On Thursday, a 17-year- old boy from Bowbazar in the central part of the city died of dengue hemorrhagic fever in a premier private hospital in the Shakespeare Sarani area. He was admitted to the hospital on 20 Septem- ber with a fever and was undergoing treatment there.

On Tuesday, Mr Dwivedi told reporters in a press conference at the state secretariat in Nabanna that 2,000 people across the state have been affected by dengue so far.