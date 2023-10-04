Delhi police detain Abhishek Banerjee, other TMC leaders

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamul Congress, and several other MPs and MLAs of the party were detained by Delhi police on Tuesday evening after they staged a dharna inside Krishi Bhawan upon being denied a meeting with Union minister of state for rural development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

Earlier, the minister had informed that she would meet the delegation at 6 p.m. Accordingly, a TMC delegation went to her office at Krishi Bhavan. At 7.30 p.m, she left her office without meeting the delegation. Mr Banerjee, who had brought bundles of letters written by aggrieved MGNREGA job card holders, refused to go till the minister was available for discussion. Finally, police lifted the MPs, both men and women, bodily and detained them. Party MP Mahua Moitra alleged that she had been manhandled.

Earlier, Mr Banerjee assured the job card holders who had come to Delhi to participate the T M C ’s two – day protest there that they would get their dues by November, pledging that the party’s MPs and MLAs would contribute one month’s salary to make sure their dues are cleared if the Central government fails to do so. Mr Banerjee said there would be a gathering of one lakh job card holders in Delhi under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee till the Centre clears their dues.

He was addressing a pro- test gathering at Jantar Mantar demanding immediate release of funds meant for the state for the MGNREGA and Awas Yojana schemes.

He asked the party’s MLAs to prepare a list of the 20 lakh job card holders who have not received their dues. “I want their names within 15 days and we will talk to each one of them,” he said.

Mr Banerjee asked the Centre to disclose how much money it had paid the state for MGNREGA and Awas Yoj- ana for 2021-22 and 2022-23. “The BJP has engaged three of its leaders, Giriraj Singh in Bihar,AnuragThakurinOdisha and Sukanta Majumdar in DelhitoholdPressconferences to tell people how much money the Centre has given to Bengal. I ask them to say how much money they have released in 2021-22 and 2022- 23 under MGNREGA and Awas Yojana. They are lying as for the past two years they have not paid a single paisa under these two schemes.”