Trinamul Congress general secretary Partha Chatterjee at a rally in Pamasree said defectors won’t affect TMC.

When asked about two-time Diamond Harbour MLA Dipak Haldar, he said Trinamul Congress is like a banyan tree, if some leaves were torn, the tree will remain unaffected.

He also said many ministers who had enjoyed the full term as ministers are quitting the party at the time of election but not a single worker has shifted to the opposition, he said.

Today, three leaders- two from North Bengal and one from Howrah-joined Trinamul Congress in presence of Chatterjee at Trinamul Bhavan. The three eminent personalities are Jyoti Tirkey, a prominent Adivasi leader of Darjeeling district, Aloke Chakravorty, prominent Labour and Trade Union leader of North Bengal and Manav Jaiswal, a multifaceted businessman.

Tirkey, one of the most prominent Adivasi leaders of Darjeeling district has done a lot for the welfare of Adivasi community while she was Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakama Parishad. She said today, “I want to work for my people under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.”

Chakravorty fights for the rights of Tea Garden workers. He said, “This is my Ghar Wapsi, and I want to highlight that the leaders who are leaving the party now, will again come back soon.”

Jaiswal is a businessman and grandson of Late Nebu Lal Shaw who was a senior INC leader, freedom fighter and social activist. Manav said, “What Bengal thinks today, India thinks almost 10 years later. I want to be part of AITC and work for the people of my state.”