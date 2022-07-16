Death of Border Security Force from South Bengal division constable

In a tragic incident today while taking out the broken anchor of one of the floating BOPs on river Ichamati, a Border Security Force from South Bengal division constable Nasiruddin Ahmad lost his life.

Constable Ahmad, 38, a resident of Malda, got entangled in the rope due to sudden flow of water in opposite direction, leading to sudden push of boat backwards. As a result, the constable fell down in the river and remained entangled in the rope which was tied to a broken anchor. The force of water was so high that despite best efforts of fellow crew, he could not be taken out of water and drowned. He was taken out of the water after 4-5 minutes, given CPR and taken to Taki hospital but he was declared dead.