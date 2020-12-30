Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday made a sudden visit to an Adivasi village in West Bengal’s Bolpur region, where she was on a two-day tour.

The West Bengal Chief Minister asked about welfare of the Adivasi families and enquired if the women were getting benefits of the schemes launched by her government.

Seeing the most important person of the state, the Adivasis put many of their problems forward. One of the major concern that they talked about was the unavailability of water.

Mamata Banerjee asked the Distress Magistrate to take note and ensure proper water service for the tribals in Bolpur’s Ballavpur village.

The locals also complained about the improper implementation of the Awas Yojana programme and said that their houses were yet to be built under the scheme. Banerjee assured them that the problem will be looked after.

She was also seen lending her hand to cook at a local eatery, while talking with the shop owner.

Meanwhile, the TMC supremo on Tuesday participated in mega road show from Bolpur’s Tourist Lodge More to Jamboni Bus stand, believed to be a counter to Amit Shah’s rally there a few days ago.

The event will be followed by a rally which TMC’s district leadership claimed was attended by 3 lakh people. The headcount became a major issue, especially after BJP had claimed that more than 50 thousands had visited during Shah’s event.

Addressing the huge gathering, Banerjee attacked BJP for indulging the Visva-Bharati University in “dirty politics” and accused the saffron party of insulting Rabindranath Tagore.

“Today when I see walls are being built at Visva-Bharati and people’s hearts are being turned into prisons, I don’t feel well. I say break all the barriers. I don’t like it when I see the disgusting communal politics that is being played out at Visva-Bharati,” she said.

“They have started a dirty politics in West Bengal. It’s narrow minded. They are trying to make people forget their religion.

“Garlanding Swami Vivekananda’s statue is not the only thing that is required to know Hinduism. You’ll have to understand Vivekananda with your heart. You’ll have to know Ramkrishna, Sarada Ma, Kankalitala, Nalhateshwar, Bakreshwar, Kalighat. It is not that easy,” she added.