The local residents of Chatra bazar, 2 no ward of Serampore municipality, unable to bear a terrible foul smell in the Chatra bazar area informed the local administration and an investigation conducted by the police revealed that a decomposed body of an elderly lady was lying in a room of a house in the locality and her only daughter was sitting on guard beside the body.

A local resident said that Susama Roy (80) and her daughter Sonali Roy (55) were the only inhabitants of the house located near Chatra bazar.

The locals alarmed by the unbearable foul smell in the area, suspected something unusual, and traced it to Roy’s house. The local councillor Supriti Mukherjee, reached the spot, A member of the board of administrators of the municipality also reached the spot and informed the police, the local youths helped in breaking down the main grill gate, to find the daughter sitting beside the decomposed body of her mother.

Local sources said that the daughter Sonali Roy was also not quite normal. The Serampore morgue attendants retrieved the body, the daughter was taken to the Walsh hospital in Serampore for her treatment. The entire area have been cleaned and sanitised.

The chief minister Mamata Banerjee had quite often instructed her party leaders and workers to keep a record of elderly people staying alone in every particular ward and every week attend to their needs and ensure their well being but the ruling party leaders and workers have not yet implemented the directives issued to them by their party supremo on the ground.

It is not yet too late to promptly take care of the needs and wants of the senior citizens by the local administration following the strict directives of the state chief minister to save the senior citizens of the society from neglect.