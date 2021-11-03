Danish governor’s house to function as historical and cultural centre

Restored by the State Heritage Commission at a cost of two crores the Danish governor’s House in Serampore will soon be made functional as the Serampore historical and cultural information centre, and will be made accessible for public view.

The structure reeks of historical significance as from the 1770s the Danish Governor had his residence and office in this building which later also housed the British sub-divisional offices and its Indian counterparts. At present, the sub-divisional information and cultural office are housed in a part of the building.

Bente Wolff, curator, National Museum of Denmark, and also the project director of the Danish heritage restoration work, said, “I have been in charge of the restoration project as the architectural advisor. The revamping of the Danish governor’s House is a 2 crore project funded by the state heritage commissioner through the information and cultural office. The work is completed now and ready to be set up as the Serampore historical and cultural information centre for visitors, especially students and tourists.

Since the state government is the sole owner of the restored heritage property, it can use a part of the Danish Governor’s house for meetings, seminars, and documentary screenings, and for hosting culture programs.”

The Serampore civic body administrator, Gour Mohan Dey, has assured the release of the held-up funds for the complete work of public view galleries that are to be set up in three rooms showcasing portraits and paintings and other pictorial items that depict the entire historical journey of the structure till present time.

The first room will showcase the historical heritage, the second will exhibit the architectural documentations and the third room will display information relating to the restoration project.

Bente Wolff said, “The restoration work is now over and it is on the part of the state heritage commission and the Serampore municipality to make proper use of the restored Danish heritage. We are happy at the prompt initiative taken by the present Serampore civic body administrator Gour Mohan Dey towards fast completion of the set-up for exhibitions that will enrich the visitors and tourists with the culture and tradition of India and its existing bonhomie with Denmark.”