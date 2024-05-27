Cyclone Remal: Rain lashes parts of city ahead of landfall

As the clock for the cyclone ‘Remal’ landfall ticked closer, the city got drenched with a rainfall of 13.5mm till 4.30pm. At 2.30pm, the system was situated 160 km southeast of Sagar Islands, 190 km southsoutheast of Canning, 160 km of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 220 km south of Mongla in Bangladesh with wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph prevailing around the cyclone centre. The storm, as per the forecast received till 6pm, was expected to move nearly northwards, intensify further and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara, close to southwest of Mongla around 11pm as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph. With the cyclone heading towards land, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation braced for the upcoming cyclone. For monitoring the situation, the civic body opened a control room and cancelled the holiday for its staff.

The Drainage department decided to deploy manpower at all its block gates. It also kept two pick up vans on standby for rushing to the hospital in case of injuries or any mishaps. Manpower was also deployed at every borough to address issues of power cuts in any wards. According to the member-mayor-in-council for Drainage Tarak Singh, electrical contractors responsible for responding to issues of power supply were also alerted.

Like the KMC, the Eastern Railway and the Kolkata metro Railway also geared up for the cyclone. The city metro ran truncated services between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineswar in Blue Line were operated considering the inclement weather. Likewise, the Eastern Railway opened helpline numbers at Howrah and Sealdah for emergency assistance. The helpline numbers at Sealdah are- 033- 23508794 (DOT) and 033- 23833326 while that of Howrah is 033-2641366

