CSSC graft hearing: HC orders witholding salaries of 25 persons

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal central school service commission to stop the salaries of 25 persons facing allegation of corruption in the recruitment process of group D employees and upbraided the commission’s secretary during the hearing of the petition.

The commission was also directed to submit an affidavit tomorrow stating the letters of recommendation for these employees have not been issued from any of its five zonal offices after Kishor Datta, appearing for the commission, submitted that these letters were forged.

The HC said that it will consider the proposal from the state government of forming an enquiry commission headed by a retired judge of the Calcutta HC. The petition stated that while the recruitment process had stopped on 4 May 2019, these appointments were made subsequently.

The court directed this point is to be made part of the affidavit. Justice Gangopadhyay pointed out the difference in the memo numbers of the recommendation letters was suspicious. While the memo number of the recommendation letter issued in October was 10, it was numbered 15 in the letter issued the previous month, he said.

Earlier, the CSSC secretary was present in the court following yesterday’s direction. Praying for more time, the commission’s counsel Kisor Datta submitted that there is an attempt to protect anyone.

If initial proof of corruption is found, I will direct CBI and IB to investigate the matter, Justice Gangopadhyay said. I will ask the CISF to take possession of your office, it was further said. No one will be allowed to leave the office with anything, it was said.

Corruption over appointment cannot continue, it was observed. The persons behind this have to be found out, it was stated. I apprehend something else will be carried out under the cover of investigation, it was observed when it was submitted that a special committee will conduct the probe. The matter would come up for hearing tomorrow.