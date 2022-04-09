Cracks appear within TMC over illegal SSC appointments issue

While the SSC (School Service Commission) muddle, under the judicial scanner, has thrown the state government in a spot of bother, particularly after the CBI probe was ordered by the Calcutta High Court.

The blame game has started as the Trinamul Congress spokesperson and the state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, responding to media questions on the issue, lobbed the ball in the former state education minister Partha Chatterjee’s court. He said, for more details and to clear the air on this Mr Chatterjee can best answer.

Ghosh, today said that while the chief minister and state education minister were working on framing a state education policy, the scandals that were tumbling out of the cupboard now, had not been happened during the tenure of incumbent education minister Bratya Basu. Without mincing words and staying clear of any controversy, he simply chose to lob the ball in the party secretary general and the former state education minister Partha Chatterjee’s court.

Seeking to distance himself from the appointment of teachers through corrupt practises, Mr Ghosh quipped, “I can’t tell anything on the latest scandal because as it has nothing to do with the party and entirely falls in the domain of administration. It is better to ask the party secretary general and the former state education minister Partha Chatterjee for the details.”

Meanwhile, the state government today moved the division bench challenging the single bench order of a CBI probe into alleged irregularity of appointment of teachers for Classes IX and X. In another related development, the division bench of justice Harish Tandon, who the state government had moved challenging the single bench order of justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay for a CBI probe, however, recused itself from the case citing personal reasons.

The division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar, would now hear the case. The single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had, on Thursday, handed over the probe to the CBI into the alleged irregularity of teachers’ appointment in the IX and X standards. Not only that, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had reprimanded former advisor to SSC Shanti Prasad Sinha for lying to court about the purported meeting.