CPM-police scuffle after campaigning stopped near Mamata’s house

During a campaign trail in Bhowanipore for the CPIM candidate Srijib Biswas, the party workers led by Sujan Chakraborty today ran into a scuffle with the police who allegedly resisted their entry into chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s residential area in Harish Chatterjee Road.

Chaos unfurled as the Left workers and the candidate was resisted from entering the area. They however managed to pass through the barricades that were put up by the police. This led to a confrontation between the police and

the Left workers who alleged that the police manhandled the CPIM leader, Dr Sujan Chakraborty and the candidate Srijib Biswas.

Apprehending the situation may take a turn for the worse, the police called for more personnel to contain the situation. Chakraborty criticised the police action, terming it “unprecedented”.

“It is quite obvious that parties will campaign for their candidates in the respective Assembly constituency from where they are contesting. The Election Commission has given permission for campaigning without violating the covid protocols. We had written to the police for prior permission. What is then the reason for this fierce resistance?”

He alleged a monarchical rule is prevailing in Bengal where things are functioning according to the whims and fancies of a king and queen. Chakraborty further criticised the recent remark by Miss Banerjee that Trinamul Congress is a party of the honest.

“She should feel embarrassed to even make such a comment when every day one or the other TMC ministers and leaders are being summoned by investigative agencies in corruption cases. The bigger the leader, the greater the corruption seems to be the apparent pattern in TMC.

It is not surprising to find that it has been years now that posters declaring that Mamata Banerjee is the symbol of honesty have disappeared. She is blatantly lying to the voters,” he alleged. Chakraborty dared Mamata to put up the posters again declaring how honest her government is.

“In the 34 years of Left rule in Bengal, there was not a single spot of black ink that she could put on any of our party leaders. Mamata tried her best to hound us with central investigative agencies when she was the central minister but all her efforts went in vain. She wasted public money to set up countless probe committees for investigating us but till date has not a published a single report” he claimed.

The CPIM leader also highlighted, “Miss Banerjee should also first decide who her prime political opponent is- the Congress or the BJP? She is clearly giving advantage to the BJP by pretending she is as opposed to the Congress as she is to the saffron brigade.”