CPM plans marches to SMC, SJDA, other offices with set of demands

As the Communist Party of India (Marxist) plans to launch a movement across the country, including West Bengal, in August and September over various issues, the Darjeeling district CPI (M), as part of its party program, will march to the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on 26 August with an eight-point charter of demands.

According to the Darjeeling district CPI (M) leadership, the party would stage demonstrations in August and September in Siliguri and even in Darjeeling.

Apart from the SMC, the party would march to the officers of the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA), Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP), blocks and even the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), party leaders said today.

Veteran CPI (M) leader Asok Bhattacharya, who is also the former Siliguri mayor and former state minister, said: “This is not a movement of the CPI (M). This is people’s movement to demand their basic needs.” Addressing the Press at Anil Biswas Bhawan here, Darjeeling district CPI (M) secretary Saman Pathak said: “The livelihood of the people in our country as well as in West Bengal is in deep crisis due to anti-people policies of both the BJP-led central government and the Trinamool Congress-led state government.

Poor people are helpless due to the abnormal hike in prices of essential commodities, unemployment, and communal polarization. At least 14 crore people have been rendered jobless.” “Minister in the state Cabinet and leaders are behind the bars on corruption charges in West Bengal.

Several TMC leaders are also accused of corruption and nepotism and they looted crores and crores of money by providing services illegally,” Mr Pathak alleged, adding, “Even the TMC-led SMC and the administration are not paying heed to people’s basic needs.

To protest against the ruling party’s harmful motives, we have decided to march to the SMC, involving the Siliguri people on 26th August.” On the other hand, CPI (M) leader, councilor and former SMC mayor, Munshi Nurul Islam, came down heavily on the TMC-led SMC board and criticized its activities. “The honeymoon period of the TMC-led SMC is over.

TMC has ruled for the past nine months as an administrator in the SMC, and then six months have gone by since it came to power as an elected body. But still, the Siliguri people are deprived of their basic amenities as well as their demands, despite the TMC’s promises to bring in development by showcasing the double engine theory,” Mr. Islam said. Citing several examples, he claimed: “The TMC government has done remarkably nothing new for Siliguri, except a flyover, which is under construction, but its fate to is uncertain.

Similarly, the TMC led SMC has done nothing to date, but it has been showcasing some projects, which significantly were conceived during the Left regime and even during the tenure of the Left in the SMC under the leadership of Asok Bhattacharya.” Mr Islam raised the drinking water crisis, congestion of drainage system, bad condition of roads, non-distribution of 641 deeds of land rights (patta) and non-implementation of central government’s Housing for All project and other issues.

He also demanded that the state should recover Rs 200 crore, savings during the tenure of Asok Bhattacharya, which he said was “looted” after the TMC came to power, and utilize it in the development of Siliguri.

Though Mr Islam came down heavily on Mayor Gautam Deb, commenting on the present chairman of the SJDA from Alipurduar, he said that being the mayor of the SMC, Mr Deb should have been inducted in the SJDA in the interest of town planning.

Echoing Mr Islam, former SJDA chairman as well as former urban development minister Asok Bhattacharya said: “Trinamool Congress will have to fulfill its election promises made to the Siliguri people.” “Before both the Assembly and SMC elections, a group of campaigners misled the people against me, criticizing my role as only a letter-writer.

That time, people misunderstood me. Trinamool had campaigned that there was no need to launch any citizens’ movements as Mamata Banerjee would bring in massive development in the TMC-led SMC area. But nothing has been done due to lack of proper initiatives,” Mr Bhattacharya said. He also explained the reasons behind his decision to write letters to authorities concerned and other personalities and showcased how he had raised huge funds from different sources, even from some MPs, some of whom are now in the TMC.

Criticizing the choking traffic management system in Siliguri and especially after the Balason Bridge caved in, the former state urban minister said: “Had we not constructed the second alternative Mahananda Bridge, the traffic management would have collapsed in Siliguri today.”

“A flyover is under construction, but its estimated cost of Rs 47 crore has escalated to Rs 97 crore. I have doubts that it would be completed even within 10 years,” Mr Bhattacharya added.