After their surprising success in Bihar Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation General Secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya, bas expressed his disappointment with the Left’s Bengal camp.

The CPIML Liberation won 12 of the total 16 seats in which the Left Front candidates were at the top. Following the huge success, Bhattacharya said that if situation demands, they would have “no problem” in joining hands with Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Bengal elections next year.

Bengali portal The Wall quoted the CPIML Liberation General Secretary as saying, “The problem in Bengal is that many of our comrades are not viewing the state in the context of national politics. They are fighting against the State Government there. As a result, BJP is gaining.”

Hinting that he might not hesitate to side with Mamata Banerjee if the demand arises, Bhattacharya said, “There’s no problem walking with Mamata Banerjee or Congress. We have to understand that the main enemy of this country’s democracy and citizens is BJP. TMC and Congress don’t fall in the same bracket with it.”

At a time when the Left in Bengal has already decided to fight the 2021 Assembly Elections with Congress and marked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as their main opponent, Bhattacharya’s statement has sent shockwaves in Alimuddin Street, the West Bengal headquarters of CPI (Marxist) in Kolkata.

As per reports in Bengali media, many CPIM leaders and cadres have strongly criticised the architect of their victory in Bihar, accusing him of lacking in knowledge about Bengali politics.

Reportedly, the former rulling party of the West Bengal is under the notion that Bhattacharya was trying to create pressure and make his case appear stronger for a greater share of seats among the Left Front.

Meanwhile, about the success in Bihar, the CPIML Liberation strongman said, “This was a different kind of election. This was more of a people”s movement. We banked on young candidates like student leaders, candidates who were part of farmer struggles and working class people. That seemed to have worked.

“The 25-point campaign charter of the Mahagathbandhan is the demands emerging in the course of the teachers” movement, skill workers” movement over the last few years. The Left parties have set the agenda, the people of Bihar set the agenda for us. This is a big gain for the Left.”