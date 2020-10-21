The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress have raised complaints against Trinamool Congress (TMC) for allegedly trying to shield a rape-accused in West Bengal.

A private tutor, named Abdur Rahim, has been accused of raping a student multiple times in Murshidabad district’s Bhagbangola area, reported Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin.

The victim, who is reportedly a minor studying in ninth standard, has alleged that Rahim raped her on number of occasions. She said that Rahim, who taught her science, would stop her from leaving and force himself on her after everyone had left the tution class.

Rahim had threatened of grave consequences if she told her anyone, alleged the minor. However, the victim’s mother had noticed a change in her behaviour for a few days.

It was only after being confronted by her mother that she was able to open up and describe the incidents. Following her revelation, her family brought the attention of their neighbours into Rahim’s infamy.

The locals then erupted in anger, demanding the accused’s arrest and punishment. Complaint was registered in Bhagbangola Police Station as well.

However, the locals alleged that since Rahim is nephew of a local panchyat member belonging to TMC, he was being protected by the ruling party.

CPI(M) and Congress have also joined the chorus and claimed that Mamata Banerjee’s party was trying to shield the rape accused. Reportedly, Rahim has gone missing since the incident.

TMC, though, has outrightly denied the allegations against them and said that if Rahim was found guilty of raping the minor, who underwent a medical exam, he will be punished according to the law.