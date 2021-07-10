The CPI-M politburo has criticised the Narendra Modi government for an exorbitant fuel price hike which has inflated prices of essential commodities.

It has also demanded that the Centre supply adequate vaccines to states so it can fight the impending third wave of the pandemic.

The politburo, in its statement, following a meeting on crucial issues that need to be addressed by the Centre, said that despite the burden of an increase in expenditure due to inflation caused by the prevailing pandemic, the Centre chose to increase tax percentage on petrol and diesel.

It said that, in the last seven months, prices of LPG have also increased by Rs 250. The Centre is deliberately pushing the common people towards destruction, it felt.

The politburo demanded that the Centre reduce the interim taxes and control the rate of additional taxes on fuel. “The Modi government must give all families, who are not within the ambit of paying income taxes, a monthly allowance of Rs 7,500 and provide essential food items to such families free.”

On Covid vaccines, the politburo said that scientists and experts have already indicated that the second Covid wave has only been managed but there has been no remarkable improvement in infection rates.

It termed this situation, “worrisome”. The statement said free and sufficient vaccination of citizens is the only way how people can cope with the raging pandemic. The target of vaccinating all senior citizens by the end of the year

is approximately 190 crore doses.

It pointed out that the Modi government initially had claimed that by August-December this year, a total of 216 crore doses will be made available but on 26 June, the Centre told the Supreme court that the number has changed to 135 crore doses which prove that vaccination witnessed a setback and this will make achieving its annual target extremely doubtful and worrisome.

Politburo demanded that the Centre must begin procuring vaccines from all possible international sources since India is ill-prepared to deal with the third wave unless vaccination rates are increased.