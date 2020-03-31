The death of a Covid-19-positive woman at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) has stirred up a hornet’s nest, even as it lay bare the inadequate infrastructure and preparedness to deal with the deadly novel coronavirus that has now been spreading in the state.

Several doctors, nursing staff and other medical staff, who are on the frontline in providing treatment to corona patients and patients with such symptoms at the NBMCH, went up in arms today over the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Nurses in the ward where the 44-year-old woman from Kalimpong died early this morning complained that they were not provided the PPE. CM Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, told a video conference meeting in Nabanna that 1000 more masks, 1000 litres of hand sanitizer and microfiber PPE were being sent to the NBMCH.

On the other hand, the NBMCH has increased the number of beds in the isolation ward from six to 14 and also set up the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) to accommodate patients with symptoms of the coronavirus. A 100-bed isolation facility at the orthopedics ward has also been arranged for, while a separate COVID-19 clinic has been opened to screen patients suffering from cough, cold and fever, sources said.

However, the authorities are making do with only four dedicated ventilators for the isolation wards. “We have sought more ventilators from the health department,” an NBMCH doctor said today. “The patient (from Kalimpong) was in a serious condition when she was admitted in the RICU and it was already too late. Best efforts were made to save her life,” the doctor said.

On the other hand, the nursing staff said plastic raincoats could not be an alternative to medicated protective gear. “Authorities are unable to provide surgical masks and have given us cotton masks, while santiser and PPE is not enough,” said a nurse. Another nurse said they were scared, especially because they do not have the PPE.

“We cannot deal with coronavirus cases wearing raincoats. We will not be able to continue our duties without proper protection. We are scared to go to our residences after duty here,” she said. It may be mentioned here that the state government has sent raincoats to be used by medical staff while handling suspected Covid patients in the NBMCH.

A junior doctor, Shahriar Alam, said they were asked to use cloth masks, which he said was “unscientific.” According to him, NBMCH authorities have expressed helplessness over the situation. “If such a situation continues, I apprehend that we might be carriers of the virus,” he said.

Locals protest cremation:

Local people in and around the Kiran Chandra Crematorium in Siliguri today objected to the authorities’ decision to cremate the woman from Kalimpong, who became the first person in north Bengal and the second in the state to die of COVID-19.

Doctors said that she was critical and died in the RICU at around 2 am. Test reports sent by the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) had confirmed on Saturday that she was suffering from COVID-19, sources. However, there has been no official announcement of the test results and the death. The woman had seen a doctor in Kalimpong with dry cough, fever on 20 March, a day after she flew into the state from Chennai with her daughter.

Three persons who had come in contact with the woman have also been admitted in the isolation ward of the NBMCH, while family members and some other persons including doctors and drivers have been quarantined. As the locals feared contamination, the body was later cremated at the Sahudangi crematorium on the outskirts of the town.

The body was earlier handed over to the state health department after the consent from the husband of the deceased, who is undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital.

“The Union health ministry guidelines underlined that there is unlikely to be an increased risk to those who follow standard precautions while handling a body,” a health official said. Three employees of the crematorium wore protective gear during the cremation, while the fire and emergency services disinfected the crematorium later.