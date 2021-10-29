Covid cases see surge in South Dinajpur

Post-Durga Puja, there has been a marked rise in cases of Covid19 in South Dinajpur district. While 30 new cases were found in the past 24 hours as per official figures, authorities have marked 15 containment zones in Balurghat Municipality alone, it is learnt.

Sources said most of the patients are, however, undergoing treatment in home isolation, while police have barricaded the areas where the patients were found.

The police have also launched a special drive against people venturing out in public without masks. “One week after the Pujas, the number of COVID patients has surged high. The number is rising in both town and rural areas,” one health department official said today.

According to the state government bulletin, 30 new cases were found in the past 24 hours in the district. “In Balurghat municipality area, 15 containment zones have been identified in 11 wards. Areas like Shibtali, Narayapur, bus stand, Bura Kali Bari, Uttarayan Club have been identified as containment

zones. Special barricades have been erected in those areas and police personnel deployed to restrict movement of people and the infected family members,” a police officer said.

A businessman at the Kalibari Market in Balurghat town said traders are worried that the infection could be back and see further surge in a few days’ time from now. “It is high time that gatherings are controlled once again in markets, while the government should also restrict crowds and people’s movement during the upcoming festivals,” he said.

The Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur, Rahul De, said, “We have

deployed police personnel in the containment zones and also arranged for barricades in the identified areas.” Fever cases rise in North Dinajpur. Meanwhile, in North dinajpur, the Raiganj Medical College and Hospital has seen a rise in the flow of fever patients in the past few days.

A total of 35 fever patients are presently undergoing treatment in the hospital and the patients hail from Chakulia, Itahar and Raiganj blocks in the district, sources said. Vice Principal of the Raiganj Medical College and Hospital,

Dr Priyankar Roy, said: “Around 35 fever patients were admitted till yesterday. During preliminary tests, 11 patients were suspected of carrying the dengue virus. We are conducting further tests and are also planning to isolate them.”