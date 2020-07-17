Sushil Das, 45, of Khandaghosh died of Covid19 in Burdawan(East) today. He was suffering from persistent fever and cough for five days, symptoms of Covid.

His condition deteriorated today early morning. His elder brother Aditya Das said,”Suddenly he developed severe breathing difficulties and we shifted him to the local Block hospital here. Within minutes of being shifted, he succumbed.”

Hospital authority informed the district health administration.

Das’s swab sample was collected and in three hours, the test report confirmed Covid-19 positive.

Immediately, samples of his family members were collected and the house was sealed.

The chief medical officer, Burdwan (East), Dr Pronob Roy said, “The youth had died moments before he was taken to the hospital. He suffered from asthmatic symptoms too.”

The karmadhyakshya of public health department of Burdwan (East) Zilla Parishad, Bagbul Islam said: “We need to intensify testing as the fresh cases are increasing everyday.”

Blocks such as Khandaghosh, Ketugram, Ausgram and Memari have been witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases.