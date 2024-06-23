Councillor’s office attacked in Garia

A group of miscreants, armed with bamboo sticks attacked the office of the Trinamul Congress councillor Pintu Debnath on Saturday and damaged furniture and documents.

Mr Debnath is councillor from ward 1, under the Rajpur-Sonarpur Municipality.

The councillor was not in office during the incident. Four persons close to the councillor were injured according to local police.

Huge police force from the Narendrapur police station was rushed to the spot, who rescued the injured.

Trouble started this afternoon when miscreants suddenly attacked Mr Debnath’s office at a taxi stand near Garia station and went on a rampage. They beat up several people who came to meet the councillor seeking his signature on different civic issues.

The entire office virtually turned into a battlefield, locals said.

Police are investigating the case and suspected that the incident might be a sequel to an old rivalry between the injured and the miscreants.

Local Trinamul Congress sources said that the councillor didn’t entertain some illegal demands of the miscreants and as a result, the latter attacked his office and beat up some persons, who are close to him.