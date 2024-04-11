Councillor uses ballot to decide if he will join TMC again

South Dum Dum Municipality’s Ward 15 Independent councillor Debashis Banerjee is upset with the Trinamul Congress. He has been associated with the TMC since 1998. But in the 2022 municipal election, the ruling party did not give him a ticket. He decided to fight as an Independent and won the seat.

Just ahead of 2024 LS polls, he was asked by the TMC to rejoin the party, as claimed by the councillor. “I have no complaints against Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee or Subrata Bakshi. Till now, no one has been able to prove any wrongdoing on my part. I was asked by Dum Dum MLA Bratya Basu & MP Saugata Roy to rejoin the party,” said Mr Banerjee.

He had organised a ballot box, where his voters had voted him in complete support, asking him to take his decision. He said he polled 1687 votes, and everyone said that he should not join the TMC again.

Advertisement