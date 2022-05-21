Corruption in government exposed by judiciary: Suvendu Adhikari

The Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari while answering the media persons said that no one is above the law of the land; the ongoing corruption of the state government has got exposed through the judiciary.

The BJP leader was attending a political programme at Serampore today. Mr Adhikari said, “Judiciary is one of the pillars of the constitution to save and guard the constitutional rights of every citizen and the judiciary has proved that none can be deprived of their constitutional rights even if a government gets involved in such ways.” The retired judge Ranjit Bag’s report has brought forth the corruption in which certain departments of the ruling government have been found involved.”

The affected people, candidates should be well assured that their constitutional rights will be protected, they will get justice. The TMC government talks highly of ‘unanyan’ (development) but one can see the present government has surpassed in the unnayan of corruption,” said Mr Adhikari.