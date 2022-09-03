Cops don greasepaint to make feature on maestro Ray Apu Ebong Ami

A group of over 40 men in uniform from Bhawani Bhawan, Kolkata Police and state police directorate have joined hands to make a full-length feature film on Satyajit Ray – Apu Ebong Ami. The film will be released soon.

Ranging from senior IPS officers, of the rank of director general, to armed police constables, every cop has honed their skills in acting in this two-hour feature film.

The shooting of the film had started in 2017 but could not be finished due to Covid-19 pandemic and professional engagements of these cops. It was finished just recently. Very soon, this Bengali feature film will be released at various multiplexes in the state.

Top cops like Neeraj Kumar Singh, DG (Home Guard) IPS officers GA Srinivas, Kankar Prasad Barui, Pinaki Ranjan Das, Moloy Saha have lent their full support in making this film. Besides, CID officers of Bhawani Bhawan like Pannalal Ghosh, Debjit Sadhu, Mithu Singh, Pradip Adya, Pulak Dutta, IC of Amherst Street police station and Sourav Banerjee of Kalighat PS (both from Kolkata Police) also acted in this film.

SB Entertainment, Kolkata in association with Team Police, West Bengal is presenting a real story behind camera on the maestro of Indian films, Satyajit Ray – Apu Ebong Ami.

Talking to The Statesman, Debjit Sadhu, from CID, Bhawani Bhawan, said that this is perhaps the first of its kind endeavour by the men in uniform to pay their tributes to Satyajit Ray on his 101st birth anniversary.

“This is a story of hardships that Satyajit Ray faced during the shooting of his film Pather Panchali. In this film you will find a person as his personal photographer. He always used to keep his personal photographer with him. Despite all those difficulties, the maestro has been able to finally finish his masterpiece. The film is based on the dramatic portion of the obstacles that Ray has faced during his shooting,”said Debjit Sadhu.

1 September is Police Day, and this feature film will find the tough faces in uniform in an entirely different mood in most unlikely light, sound, camera settings instead of their normal roles of handling guns, bombs, bullets and chasing criminals and detecting crimes.

Pather Panchali of Satyajit Ray was released in 1955, based on the novel by writer Bibhuti Bhusan Bandopadhyay. It is due to this film that the fictional characters of Apu and Durga become world famous.