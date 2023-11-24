Logo

# Bengal

SNS | Kolkata | November 24, 2023 8:45 am

Congress moves court on Jhalda civic board formation

Representation image [File Photo]

The Congress has moved the high court once again seeking the removal of Sheela Chatterjee as the chairperson of Jhalda Municipality. The widow of Tapan Kandu, Purnima Kandu, has lodged a fresh case at the Calcutta High Court stating that at present the chairperson does not enjoy a majority. Five other councillors have also moved court seeking a fresh mandate and urged the court to direct the Purulia DM to conduct a fresh election.

The Jhalda Municipality board was tied between both Congress and the TMC and later one councillor Tapan Kandu was murdered. The high court ordered a CBI probe and has also intervened several times for board formation. Sheela Chatterjee and a few other councillors joined the TMC a few months back. The case is likely to be heard tomorrow at the court of Justice Amrita Sinha.

