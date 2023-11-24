Congress moves court on Jhalda civic board formation

The Congress has moved the high court once again seeking the removal of Sheela Chatterjee as the chairperson of Jhalda Municipality. The widow of Tapan Kandu, Purnima Kandu, has lodged a fresh case at the Calcutta High Court stating that at present the chairperson does not enjoy a majority. Five other councillors have also moved court seeking a fresh mandate and urged the court to direct the Purulia DM to conduct a fresh election.

The Jhalda Municipality board was tied between both Congress and the TMC and later one councillor Tapan Kandu was murdered. The high court ordered a CBI probe and has also intervened several times for board formation. Sheela Chatterjee and a few other councillors joined the TMC a few months back. The case is likely to be heard tomorrow at the court of Justice Amrita Sinha.

