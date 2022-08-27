Computer lessons for traffic police personnel

In a bid to further improve traffic management and safety in Kolkata, a 30-hour long special computer training session is to be held from 29 August for sergeants and constables of Kolkata Police (traffic).

Kolkata Police has been using smarter and modern infrastructure equipment which has been playing a crucial role in helping road safety. This computer training programme has been designed to give traffic management a thorough education in the fundamentals of computer science, with an emphasis on the skills required to keep the roads safe and regulate the flow of traffic in good time.

The initiative, held in association with the India Autism Centre and Rotary Club of Calcutta, hopes that with the growth in information technology, the sergeants and constables of Kolkata Police (traffic) will be able to enrich their learning experience. It will help to document the record of traffic offences using computers, comprehensively.

The announcement of the event was made today in the presence of Pandey Santosh, IPS, Jt-CP (traffic), Kolkata Police, Atul V, IPS, deputy commissioner of police (south), traffic department, Kolkata and other dignitaries.

Raj Kumar Agrawal, president, Rotary Club of Calcutta, said, “We are proud to offer the same high-quality curriculum and teaching of our computer science programmes to Kolkata Traffic Police personnel. We will provide plenty of optional modules to allow them to protect the community on the road. It’s an initiative taken by a group of highly experienced traffic and transportation professionals with vast international experience to create awareness among the road users of urban areas about their rights and facilities along with traffic rules and regulations.”

A total of 50 Kolkata traffic management participants will be seen to enhance the traffic management system by providing the cops with proper guidance toward cutting-edge and contemporary technologies.