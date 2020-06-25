A national webinar on ‘Digital Transformation on Higher Education: Necessity & Trends’, was organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the Surya Sen Mahavidyalaya in Siliguri yesterday.

The discussion was organised in collaboration with Digital Edu IT Solution, a Pune-based IT software company, to explore avenues of using a suitable learning management system to impart online education during the pandemic and the lockdown.

Several teachers joined the webinar from all over the country through a video-conferencing application. In his inaugural speech, IQAC coordinator Arnab Baul explained the need for judicious use of digital technology in imparting education during pandemics when all higher education institutions are closed. He also rang a cautionary note by raising the issue of the digital divide that inconsiderate use of online learning tools may result in among the students of varied socio-economic background, college officials said.

PK Mishra, the Principal of the college, explained in his speech the necessity of encouraging students to use technology for learning purposes.

“Most of the students are e-literate, what they need is a little boost from the teachers to adapt themselves with new academic environs,” he said.

Explaining the numerous advantages of using digital technologies in the field of higher education, designated speaker Jogesh Pawer urged the educators to consider the digitization of teaching-learning process not as an alternative but extension of classroom teaching.

“The lively interactive session of the webinar was proof of the urgency of the issue-the use of digital technologies in education–which a majority of them considered as the future face of education in the country,” the officials said.

There were 280 participants in the webinar from different educational institutions from the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Sikkim and Assam. The webinar ended with a vote of thanks given by Suphal Biswas, the coordinator of the establishment cell of the college.